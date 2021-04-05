Raveena Tandon Recalls Shooting Days In The Early 90's, Misses Playing 'Antakshri' In Bus

Actress Raveena Tandon recently took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a series of pictures on Instagram while reminiscing some fond memories from the '90s. From documenting her shenanigans with Saif Ali Khan during Imtihaan shooting to spending some fun moments with late choreographer Saroj Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and Divya during Kshatriya shooting, the actress treated fans with cherishable memories.

Raveena Tandon shares throwback pictures

Apart from posting the pictures, the actress also recalled memories of shooting for the same. During the Kshatriya shooting, Raveena wrote that the entire cast and crew would travel in a bus around Europe and would play Antakshri. The actress further opined that she misses the old days where the entire team was like a family as compared to the recent days where stars have their own vanity vans. Apart from this, the 46-year-old actress also documented one of the iconic moments of meeting and getting clicked with late singing maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. "Some throwback pics from the early 90s, Saif and I clowning around during Imtihaan shoot, #kshatriya shoot with Saroj Ji, Sanju, Sunny and Divya, with meeting the legendary #nusratfatehalikhan saab, used to travel in the bus to locations in Europe, all of us together would play Antakshari in the bus, the whole unit, from spot to camera crew, artistes all, in one big bus, one happy family, doesn't happen anymore .. now everyone has their own vanity vans," she captioned the post.

Raveena Tandon who is known for her versatility in films started her career with modeling and later made a debut in the entertainment industry with the action film Patthar Ke Phool. She has spread her charm with some of the hit films like Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Ziddi, Dulhe Raja, and more. Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is awaiting the release of her movie, KGF: Chapter 2 where she will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the Netflix series Aranyak, in which she portrays a police officer. The show is a murder mystery that also stars Ashutosh Rana.

