Raveena Tandon Receives Sweet Surprise From Daughter Rasha Post 'KGF: Chapter 2' Success

Raveena Tandon has been receiving immense love and praise for her stint as the Prime Minister Ramika Sen in Prashanth Neel's period action film KGF: Chapter 2. Also starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, KGF 2 has become one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema, minting more than Rs 800 crore worldwide in just 10 days.

Celebrating the film's success, Raveena's daughter Rasha planned a surprise for the star- a celebratory lunch on Sunday. Dropping glimpses from her outing with Rasha, her son Ranbir and husband Anil Thadani, Raveena thanked the little one for the gesture.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha surprises her following KGF: Chapter 2 success

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, April 24, the actor dropped a trail of pictures from their lunch, where she could be seen all smiles for the camera, looking gorgeous in a pink dress. One can also see a dish of fruits and ice cream in the frame, with ‘Mumma and Papa', and 'Congratulations KGF Chapter 2' decorated on it.

In the caption, she mentioned, "Sunday celebratory lunches be like this. thank you @rashathadani for this beautiful surprise!." Take a look.

The post received immense love from fans, as they dropped comments like, "You rocked as Kasturi and Ramika sen...congrats to you! Can't wait to see you light the screen again..," So cute family" among other things.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 comes as the sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1, chronicling the story of Rocky, an orphan rising from poverty to become the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film's Hindi version has alone minted around Rs 300 crore. It has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

Thanking fans for showering love on the film, Raveena earlier shared a video and wrote, "After a long time seeing coins flying onto the screen! #flashingsilver! Bts- #kgf2 last day, last shot! And it’s a rage …. Thank you for the love."

She will now be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt in the romantic comedy Ghudchadi. It also stars Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan in important roles.

