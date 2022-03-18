Amid the shooting schedule of Ghudchadi, actor Raveena Tandon recently shared a glimpse of her 'boring day' on sets as she took to social media while recreating popular dialogues of Shehnaaz Gill. She even received an amazing response from other celebrity artists as well as her fans who lauded her stunning acting skills in the video.

Raveena Tandon is among the notable Bollywood superstars who have garnered massive popularity for their performances. Some of her best work includes Patthar Ke Phool, Laadla, Andaz Apna Apna, Rakshak, Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Aks, Jai Ho, Bombay Velvet, Maatr and many more.

Raveena Tandon shares a glimpse of a 'boring day' on Ghudchadi sets

Raveena Tandon recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of herself in which she was seen sitting with the cast of her upcoming movie, Ghudchadi. In the video, she can be seen imitating Shehnaaz Gill in her audio track consisting of her dialogues edited by Yashraj Mukhate. In the caption, she mentioned how their fun time continued on the sets of Ghudchadi. She even tagged the entire cast of her film including actors namely Aruna Irani, Achint Kaur, among others.

The caption read, "#ghudchadi and the fun times continue #teamspirit #ghudchadifamily @arunairanikohli @duttsanjay @nidhiduttaofficial @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @binoygandhi369 @chintzykaur ( @yashrajmukhate I did it again)" (Sic)

The moment Raveena Tandon's video surfaced online, many celebrity artists dropped in laughing emojis in the comments section to express how cracked up they were on watching her quirky video. Even the fans reacted to the video by stating how cute Raveena Tandon looked in it while the others were left in splits watching the other actors' performance in the background. Take a look at some of the reactions to Raveena Tandon's latest Instagram post.

Raveena Tandon's movies

Raveena Tandon is currently working on two of her highly-awaited films namely Ghudchadi and KGF Chapter 2. Binoy Gandhi's romantic comedy film, Ghudchadi, will feature Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead alongside other supporting artists namely Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar, Achint Kaur, Aruna Irani and others. The movie is expected to go on floors this year. On the other hand, Raveena Tandon will be essaying a significant role in the Yash-starrer period action film, KGF Chapter 2. The movie will hit the theatres on 14 April 2022.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill/@officialraveenatandon