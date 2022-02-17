Raveena Tandon Remembers Her Late Father On His Birth Anniversary; Shares Throwback Photos

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is currently coping with the loss of her father, veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon. In an unfortunate turn of events, Ravi Tandon passed away at the age of 86 on February 11. He reportedly suffered from age-related ailments and breathed his last at his Juhu residence in Mumbai. As February 17 marked the late director's birth anniversary, Raveena Tandon recently shared some throwback pictures from last year and penned an emotional note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena Tandon recently shared a series of photos from her father's last birthday. The pictures saw Raveena's entire family celebrating late Ravi Tandon's birthday. Sharing the pictures, the Aranyak star wished her father a happy birthday and penned how her life will not be the same again. She wrote, "HappyBirthday Papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers! throwback 17 th feb ‘21."

Raveena Tandon pens an open letter to her father

A day after her father's demise, Raveena Tandon shared an open letter to her father. In the letter, the actor mentioned how she could still feel her father close to her heart. She wrote, "I do not hold you in my arms and press you close to my heart, yet feel these things. When you are hurt, I feel your pain, when you sorrow I share your tears, and when you laugh there is joy in me. All the things you were once part of me - your blood, your bones, your flesh. You are part of the dream I was that still remains. You are the proof that once I moved and walked the earth. You are my legacy to the world, the most precious that I could borrow. All the values are as nothing when compared with you."

For you are the miracle of my continuing flesh. You are the link that joins me with tomorrow, the link in the chain the spreads from time beginning to time never ending," the actor added. She concluded the open letter by writing, "I live in the hearts of those who remember me. And to live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die."

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon