Raveena Tandon Reminisces Working On The Sets Of 'Aranyak', Says 'Missing The Gang'

Actor Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix's series Aranyak. She completed shooting for the series in February 2021. She plays the role of a cop named Kasturi Dogra in the series. While the series is in the post-production phase, Raveena is reminiscing the last day of her shoot.

Raveena Tandon reminisces shooting for Aranyak

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her last day of filming the upcoming series, Aranyak. She posed with her team in the photos. Raveena also posed with her co-actor Parambrata Chatterjee in some of the photos. In the caption, she expressed how she was missing shooting for Aranyak.

She also wrote how she is waiting to go back to work once the COVID-19 situation in the country is back to normal. She wrote, "#throwback The last day of the shoot for #aranyak. all happy smiles in February. Missing the gang, the action, the fun.. happy days will@be back again. Didn’t know I’m going to miss work so much! Hahaha always waited for that break in between work, and now waiting for a break in the pandemic, to get back to work! #thistooshallpass🙏 and we shall overcome this time too."

Fans, who are waiting for Raveena's debut web series, were drooling over Raveena Tandon's latest post. They showered their love with heart-faced emoticons and called her youthful. Here's how fans reacted to Raveena Tandon's latest post.

Raveena's last day of filming Aranyak

Raveena took to her Instagram handle in February to share the news with her fans of completing the shoot for Aranyak. She shared two boomerangs with a clapboard in her hand. The clapboard read her character's name Kasturi in the web series. in the caption, she wrote, "When it’s a wrap ! ❤️🎬👍🏻😁".

About Aranyak

Aranyak will mark the debut of Raveena Tandon into the digital world. The plot of her series revolves around two cops, who look for a missing tourist in a forest, and during the mission, revive a bloodthirsty entity. Set in Himachal Pradesh, the series is directed by Vinay Vyakul.

