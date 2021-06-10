Raveena Tandon Rescues Stray Dog During Heavy Rain; Urges Everyone To Help Animals

Actor Raveena Tandon is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she took to Instagram to share some videos in which she revealed that she saved a stray dog during the heavy rains of Mumbai. Raveena also attached an important message to her post.

Raveena Tandon saves a stray dog during heavy Mumbai rains

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share videos with a stray dog which she saved during the heavy rains of Mumbai. Raveena even added that the dog has now been taken up to PETA and is ready for adoption by anyone. Raveena also urged everyone to try and keep the stray animals safe from the extreme weather conditions.

In the caption, she wrote, “How I spent my rainy day ? Not doing “tiptip barsa pani” yet, but that also soon, instead Rescued this little one from the rain and off the streets yesterday trying to cross a flooded road, cold, wet shivering and very very scared, He is 2 and a half months old. this little fella has been taken to the doctor by @petaindia and is In good health.Anyone who wants to adopt lil Gabru please DM @therudrafoundation or. @petaindia . During rains,floods and extreme heat conditions , these beautiful kind creatures need our help, always keep a local ngos number handy to call if you see any animal in distress. Lots of people are doing great work. “ Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Raveena’s post. Several users praised her efforts to save stray animals while several others showered love with emojis. Check out some of the comments from Raveena’s post below.

Raveena Tandon's social media presence

Raveena Tancon is quite active on social media and keeps her fans engaged by sharing posts frequently. Recently, the Centre announced that the COVID-19 vaccination will be free for all. Raveena who just completed getting her final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine shared a photo of herself from the vaccination centre and presented this good news in a fun manner. In the caption, she wrote, "Vaccines free ?? What !!?? Just when i finish both my jabs!!!ok people, just kidding , matlab ke mai joke kar rahi rahoon ( I am just making a joke). But so so good for all. " Have a look at her post below.

IMAGE: RAVEENA TANDON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.