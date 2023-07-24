Raveena Tandon Saves A Snake, Scorpio And Crab On The Sets Of One Friday Night

Actress Raveena Tandon, who is known for her love for wildlife, and often spends holidays going for wildlife safaris and nature treks, brought the animal lover in her out during the shoot of her upcoming film 'One Friday Night' directed by Manish Gupta, when she rescued a snake, a crab and a scorpion during the shoot.

The shoot location of Manish Gupta's film 'One Friday Night' was atop an isolated hill in a remote forested region surrounded by the beautiful Pawna lake in Maharashtra. She rescued a snake that had entered the forest bungalow that was rented for her stay during the shoot.

Director Manish Gupta revealed, "Some other person may have been horrified by the presence of a snake in her place of stay, but Raveena kept her calm, she called up the forest department, and used her connections to get the reptile rescued."

He also narrated another incident when the actress was shooting for an outdoor scene where Raveena had to walk through puddles of water wearing only sandals on her feet, someone spotted a huge crab lurking about on the wet ground, the crew-members came to Raveena's rescue wanting to crush the large crab.

The director further mentioned, "But, Raveena gracefully asked her bodyguard to just scoop up the clawy creature in the large umbrella that he was holding above her head, and the bodyguard released the crab in a grassy marsh some distance away."

On yet another occasion, there was a large black scorpion under the director Manish Gupta's chair right next to his feet. But seeing that the director was wearing heavy trekking shoes, Raveena knew that he was safe. She did not alert the director because she knew the usual reaction of alarm upon the spotting of such a poisonous creature, she did not want the director or the scorpion to panic and hurt each other. So, she waited for Manish to get up from his seat and she then quietly asked a crew member to drive the scorpion away.

Manish Gupta's 'One Friday Night', which also stars Milind Soman and Vidhi Chitalia, is touted to be a relationship drama plotted like a Hitchcock-esque suspense film.