Raveena Tandon Says She Was Replaced In Movies Due To 'politics': Others Have Blatantly...

Raveena Tandon's feud with Karisma Kapoor is well-known in the industry. The actresses were often compared with each other at the prime of their careers. In a new interview with Lehren Retro, Raveena opened up about the feud and competition with the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress.

Raveena Tandon was recently conferred with the Padma Shri award.

The actress is reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Welcome to the Jungle.

Raveena Tandon talks about Karisma Kapoor replacing her

Raveena Tandon talked about "groupism and politics" in the film industry. She revealed that she was supposed to be the female lead in the film Saajan Chale Sasural (1996). The film went on to be a hit and the actress was kept out of it. She said, “I was supposed to do Saajan Chale Sasural with David Dhawan and Govinda and they told me this later. I had even signed Vijaypath, I lost the film.” The film starred Karisma Kapoor opposite Govinda.

(Raveena Tandon file photo | Image: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Additionally, Raveena also cited Tabu's example as one who does not indulge in industry politics. She said, “That way Tabu has always been fantastic. She has never been into politics. Can't say the same about others.”

Raveena Tandon on competition from contemporaries

During the peak of her career, Raveena Tandon was said to be in competition with her contemporaries like Karisma Kapoor. In the same interview, she spoke about how she has always believed in healthy competition. She accused other artists in the industry of doing politics against her.

“I have always believed in healthy competition because that brings out the best in you. But I am not a cutthroat person, nobody can say Raveena got me removed from a project or Raveena refused to work with a newcomer. I have never done that kind of politics and groupism but others have blatantly done politics against me," she shared.