Raveena Tandon Sends Oxygen Cylinders To Delhi Amid COVID Crisis, Says 'hoping It’ll Help'

Actress Raveena Tandon who has been helping the people in need by collecting funds to arrange oxygen cylinders to be sent to Delhi has finally achieved her target. The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a picture while giving a glimpse of her entire team who are ready to leave from Mumbai to Delhi along with the oxygen cylinders that were arranged by the actress along with her foundation Rudra. While captioning the post, the actress mentioned that she knows her efforts are less yet, she is happy that it can prove beneficial for a few.

Raveena Tandon finally sends oxygen cylinders to Delhi

She shared the pictures of the volunteers from the Rudra Foundation with the oxygen cylinders and all set to leave to Delhi from Mumbai to supply the oxygen. “Team en-route Delhi. A drop in the ocean, but hoping it’ll help those few at least. @therudrafoundation #ourfirstlot.” Apart from this, Raveena also shared her picture along with the oxygen cylinders that were donated as a part of her initiative ‘Oxygen Seva on the wheels Mumbai to Delhi'. The actress has been sharing multiple posts on social media urging fans to support her organisation to transport more than 400 oxygen cylinders from Mumbai to Delhi. Raveena Tandon's initiative is in collaboration with Chinu Kwatra and the team from Khushiyaan Foundation. Announcing the news, she said, "Our first lot on the way! Thank you @chinukwatraofficial for executing the entire process. Godspeed".

Earlier, she had announced her new initiative on Instagram and urged fans to donate oxygen cylinders to her foundation so that they can send more cylinders to people in need. On seeing the relentless work done by the actress amid the pandemic, scores of her fans were quick enough to thank her and praise her efforts. One of the users called her a ‘real-life heroine.’ Another user wrote, “That means a lot to them who really need help now .what a great human being you are. thank you, Raveena.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ Great initiative ma’am, so thoughtful of you.”

COVID-19 tally in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 3,039 new coronavirus infections and 71 fatalities on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. It took the city's caseload to 6,71,394 and the death toll to 13,687. After more than a month, the number of active cases dipped below 50,000 on Friday. There are 49,499 active cases in the city now. Also, on the seventh day in a row, the daily rise in cases in the country's financial capital remained below 4,000.

(Image credit: PTI/ OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.