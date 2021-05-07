Raveena Tandon Sets Up 'oxygen Seva On The Wheels', Arranges O2 To Aid COVID-19 Patients

As the country grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, actor Raveena Tandon took up the task to aid in providing medical oxygen amid shortage. The actor's non-profit organisation, Rudra Foundation, recently donated 100 oxygen cylinders that will soon reach from Mumbai to Delhi. Raveena Tandon's initiative is titled 'Oxygen Seva on the wheels Mumbai to Delhi'. The actor has been sharing multiple posts on social media urging fans to support her organisation to transport more than 400 oxygen cylinders from Mumbai to Delhi.

Raveena Tandon donates 100 oxygen cylinders

On May 5, Raveena Tandon announced through an Instagram post that the first lot of oxygen cylinders is on its way to Delhi. She posted photos of the cylinders and members associated with her organisation. Raveena Tandon's initiative is in collaboration with Chinu Kwatra and the team from Khushiyaan Foundation. Announcing the news, she said, "Our first lot on the way! Thank you @chinukwatraofficial for executing the entire process. Godspeed".

A few hours ago, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and shared her picture posing with the oxygen cylinders to be delivered. Here, she is seen donning a white and black stripe tee, paired with white pants. She also followed safety norms by wearing a mask. On May 6, Raveena urged her fans to donate oxygen cylinders to her foundation so that they can send more cylinders to people in need. In Raveen Tandon's Instagram post she shared details about the same.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Raveena Tandon's Instagram were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users said, "Being able to help someone is such a blessing, you are truly blessed to be able to save people's lives with your initiative. Kudos to you and all involved", while another added, "Thank you mam for those saved lives". A fan commented, "You really are Gem of a person !! I was thinking about you adopting girls at so early age and today I see this !! Great going @officialraveenatandon hats of to you #womeninspiringwomen". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

