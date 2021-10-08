Raveena Tandon Shakes A Leg On 'Love Nwantiti' With Daughter Rasha; Fans Go Gaga

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani shares a strong bond. The KGF: Chapter 2 actor, who is also an active social media user, often takes up Instagram challenges with her daughter. She recently grooved on the famous track Love Nwantiti by Ckay.

All glammed up in black, Raveena Tandon and Raisha Thadani recently shook a leg on the viral track Love Nwantiti. Raveena wore a black full-sleeved dress while Raisha donned a black top and leather pants. The mother-daughter duo tried to sync their steps and seemingly enjoyed dancing together. In the caption, Raveena wrote, "Always fun nights with @rashathadani." She also added some kiss emojis in the caption for her daughter. Raveena Tandon's fans showered her ad Rasha with love in the comment section.

Raveena and Rasha's beach outing

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani often spend quality time together. Last month, the mother-daughter duo were spotted vacationing at the beach. Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her outing with Rasha. In the video, the duo was seen donning swimsuits and bathrobes. Raveena added the song Cover Me In Sunshine in the background. Sharing the video, she wrote, "A feel good day at the beach @rashathadani."

Raveena Tandon pens a heartfelt note for her husband

Last week, Raveena Tandon celebrated her husband, Anil Thadani's birthday. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of fun photos featuring her, Anil and children Rasha and Ranbir. She penned a heartfelt note for her husband and wrote, "Your Simply the best! you make my world, you are my world…. Happy Birthday to the best Son, Son in law, Husband and father to all of mine. Thank you all for your warm wishes! Love you all very much. Our extended family, Instafamily and friends," she added.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is waiting for the release of her digital debut series Aranyak. The actor will play the role of a cop named Kasturi on the mission to find a disappeared teenage tourist. During her quest, she revives a forgotten myth about a serial killing entity in the dense forests. The series also stars Ashutosh Rana and Parambrata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The actor is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2.

