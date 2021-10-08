The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) investigation into the Mumbai cruise drugs party has become the latest storm to hit Bollywood. With the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the case, several Bollywood personalities from Hrithik Roshan to Kangana Ranaut have come forward to share their thoughts on the matter. The latest celebrity to wade into the controversy is Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon.

On Friday, the actress took to Twitter to share a cryptic tweet over the case calling the matter 'heartbreaking'. Raveena opined that 'shameful politics was being played out' and they were toying with a 'young man's life and future.' The actress in her short tweet refrained from taking any names or mentioning who was allegedly playing politics in the drugs case. Her tweet read, "Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking."

Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 7, 2021

Celebrities defend Aryan Khan

As opposed to Raveena Tandon, countless celebrities have been very direct in expressing their opinion on the matter and extending support to Aryan Khan. On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan penned a lengthy note for actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, who has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The actor told the star kid that life was a 'strange ride' that often gave one 'toughest balls to play'.

A part of Hrithik's note for Aryan read, "The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough."

While stars such as Pooja Bhatt, Rajpal Yadav, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, filmmaker Hansal Mehta have supported Aryan, on the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's son's arrest and has expressed her displeasure at the film industry coming to the star kid's defence. She termed those backing him as 'mafia pappu.'

Aryan Khan was arrested along with eight others after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise off Mumbai coast en route Goa on October 3. He was sent to NCB custody till October 7, after which he has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. His bail application will be heard on October 8.