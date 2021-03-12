Raveena Tandon Shares Glimpses Of The Mahashivratri Pooja; Fans Chant Om Namah Shivay

Raveena Tandon’s photos on social media depict how she manages to celebrate almost every auspicious festival with love and devotion and when recently she added a few glimpses of the Mahashivratri 2021 celebration, all her fans were thrilled and wished her on this auspicious occasion.

Raveena Tandon’s Mahashivratri pooja

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into her Mahashivratri pooja in which she shared some of the most beautiful glimpses of the preparations of the pooja. In the first few photos, she added glimpses of the preparation of pooja in which everything can be seen set for the rituals including garlands, fruits, a lamp along with Shiva’s idol. In another photo, she depicted how a Shiv Ling was beautifully decked up with colourful garlands and flowers along with numerous fruits kept around. In the end, she added a short video clip in which she showcased how the priests were conducting the auspicious aarti while chanting the name of Lord Shiva.

In the caption, Raveena Tandon stated how it was an auspicious festival of Mahashivratri on which ‘Om Namah Shivaay’ can be heard chanted everywhere. She then congratulated all her fans and sent best wishes to them on the occasion of Mahashivratri. In the end, she wished that everyone may get all the blessings of Lord Shiva.

The fans took to Raveena Tandon’s photos and sent lovely Mahashivratri wishes in return while many of them kept chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaay’ in the comment section. Many others poured in tons of hearts and flower symbols in the comments on the blissful occasion of Mahashivratri 2021. Take a look at Raveena Tandon’s Instagram and see how her fans reacted to her latest post.

Raveena Tandon recently added some throwback photos of her from her Jaipur visit a while ago. She shared a couple of her ravishing photos in which she can be seen in a beautiful traditional avatar wearing a green coloured salwar kurta along with a stunning dupatta wrapped around her. She paired her look with some elegant pieces of jewellery and completed her traditional look by sliding in a pair of cool juttis. She shared in the caption how these were some of her memories when she was in Jaipur and added how she was always in love with Rajasthan.

