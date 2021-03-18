Raveena Tandon Shares Major Throwback Pics On Bestie Afeefa Nadiadwala's Birthday

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share major throwback pictures with her best friend Afeefa Nadiadwala to wish her on her birthday. The actress and producer have known each other for quite some time as they have been spotted on several occasions spending time with each other. Check out Raveena's adorable post for her bestie!

'Happy birthday my Rock'

The 46-year-old actress shared pictures as old as a decade and recent ones. In the first picture, Raveena and Afeefa can be seen smiling widely at the camera as they leaned towards each other to pose. The rest of Raveena Tandon's photos with her best friend ranged from throwback pictures to recent ones. In one of the photos, Raveena and Afeefa posed together with Salman Khan.

Penning down an emotional caption for the post, Raveena wrote 'Happy birthday to my rock, tigress, super mom, sister, daughter, and friend'. She called Afeefa her 'lifetime friend' and beautiful from inside and out. Affectionately calling her 'fifi', Raveena added 'keep shining'. The actress also wrote that they have to see so many things together and that there is no one like her best friend.

Netizens' reaction to Raveena Tandon's photos with Afeefa Nadiadwala

Several fans took this opportunity to wish Raveena Tandon's best friend a happy birthday while many complimented the duo on their bond. Many fans wrote 'cute' and 'awesome' under the picture and praised their bond and friendship. One fan also complimented the actress and producer for their sleek look in the last picture shared by Raveena where the duo dressed up for the occasion in black cocktail dresses.

Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon Instagram.

A look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Raveena Tandon often posts pictures from her past like BTS from her shooting films in the 90s and recent pictures from her vacation. From pictures of her daughter to her fashion photoshoots, Raveena consistently shares snippets from her personal and professional moments. Recently, the actress shared throwback pictures of her daughter posing and celebrating with her whole family on her 16th birthday this year.

