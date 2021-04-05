Raveena Tandon Shares Memories From 'Imtihaan' Shoot; 'We Used To Play Antakshari In Bus'

The most recent addition to the list of Raveena Tandon's throwback pictures sees the actor looking back at the time when she was "clowning around" with her co-star Saif Ali Khan on the sets of their 1994 film, Imtihaan. In addition to the same, the post also sees her reflecting on the time she spent in the company of the likes of Sanjay Dutt and the late Saroj Khan. She can also be seen looking back at the time when she crossed paths with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Raveena Tandon's latest throwback post can be found below.

Raveena Tandon reminisces the time spent on the sets of Imtihaan:

The post above also sees the Maatr actor looking back at the days when she travelled to the various filming locations of the 1994 feature during its Europe schedule along with the cast and crew. As per her post, the entire cast and crew travelled together and played the game of "Antakshari" while en route. In the final parts of the text section of the post above, Raveena Tandon can be seen implying that such an occurrence is a rarity in today's day and age, as everybody travels around in their own respective vanity vans.

The above post garnered responses from all corners of the internet. While some Internet users have expressed their appreciation for the movie and Raveena Tandon's part in it, others have shared how they miss the '90s and the late Divya Bharti, the other leading lady of the film. Those comments can be found below.

Internet reacts to Raveena Tandon's throwback post:

A little about Raveena Tandon's 90s movies:

The '90s saw the Maatr actor playing central to pivotal characters in some of the most commercially and critically acclaimed projects of that decade. Some of the titles that are a part of the list of Raveena Tandon's 90s movies, in addition to Imtihaan, are the likes of Dilwale, Dulhe Raja, Bangaru Bullodu, Pardesi Babu, and Ek Hi Raasta, amongst others. Back then, Raveena Tandon was known as one of the most bankable actors in the entertainment industry.

Presently, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Maatr and Shab (both of which released in 2017). Maatr was hailed for Raveena’s performance and its subject matter. She was also praised for the portrayal of a bold character in Shab. As far as future projects are concerned, Raveena Tandon will be next seen as Ramika Sen in K.G.F Chapter 2. On the work front, Raveena Tandon's latest project will see the star making her digital debut with a web series that is yet to receive an official title. For the purpose of filming the same, the actor spent most of the last months of 2020 in the North. The same can be evidenced through a host of Raveena Tandon's photos from back then, which can be found below.

