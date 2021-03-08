Raveena Tandon Shares Photo With 'visitor On Her Balcony' During Vacation In Jaipur

Raveena Tandon shared multiple photos of her trip to Jaipur on her Instagram. The 46-year-old actress was greeted by an unexpected visitor, a peacock on her balcony as seen in the selfies posted. Raveena documented the moments in Jaipur and uploaded them on her Instagram account using the hashtag #Jaipurdiaries.

'Visitor on my balcony'

Raveena took to Instagram to share a couple of selfies she took with a peacock that landed on her balcony. Sporting cheetah print glasses with a matching cheetah print top, Raveena smiled brightly as she clicked a few selfies with her visitor. She wrote 'A visitor on my balcony' in the caption with the hashtag #Jaipurdiaries.

Fans comment on Raveena Tandon's Instagram post

Fans were in awe of the selfies taken by the actress as one commented that there were two peacocks in the picture referring to Raveena's beauty. Several fans complimented the actress for her beauty as one fan wrote 'You look pretty as always'. One fan jokingly commented 'Pawry ho rahi hai' referring to a trendy meme. Many fans complimented the selfie and Raveena's pictures in the comment section.

Raveena Tandon's photos of the Jaipur trip

A peek into Raveena Tondon's Instagram would let her fans know how much the actress enjoys travelling. From her trips to Himachal to Jaipur, Raveena Tandon's photos of her trips to exotic places are always a hit among the fans. Recently, Raveena posted several other pictures to add to her Jaipur Dairies.

Her latest post on Instagram is multiple selfies of the actress flaunting the jewellry that she donned for a wedding in Jaipur. The actress showed off her exquisite earrings and bracelets in the selfie as she kept her makeup natural. Fans were quick to compliment the actress's look as heart and fire emojis were showered for Raveena in the comment section.

#Nidhiwedsbinoy

Raveena Tandon's Instagram story about the wedding she attended while in Jaipur saw her flaunting her traditional attire. The actress can be seen sitting with several other ladies as they all posed with a bright smile. Raveena wrote '#Jaipurdiaries' and '#nidhiwedsbinoy' on the story.

