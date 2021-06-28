Raveena Tandon Shares Pictures From 'Bandhavgarh Diaries' With Family, Calls It 'amazing'

Raveena Tandon is taking some time off from her routine to explore the lush green jungle of Bandhavgarh. Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos from her trip. In the picture, she can be seen holding a camera and also posing with her family. All of them were also spotted posing in front of their jeep.

While sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "An amazing time and lovely memories. #bandhavgarhdiaries another early morning and the thrill and excitement continues. The students and the guru, thank you @saroshlodhi for all the photography lessons and arranging this trip! Also sharing a brilliant pic with us ! Cheers Till another jungle to explore soon!" The comments section is filled with her fans leaving heart emoticons.

Earlier, she shared a glimpse from the time she spotted a tiger in the jungle. In the post, there is a video where the family spots the tiger on the road and the constant clicks of the camera can be heard. The actor also added the clicks from her daughter Rasha Thadani.

While sharing the pictures and videos, she wrote, "And great days are made of these !! Off on a late start, but got lucky as we were entering the park through the #magadhigate. Saw the magnificent #bajrangthetiger leaping over and crossing the road into the other part of the jungle. Luckily these truck drivers were decent enough to respect and give him his space for a safe crossing, a lot of our wildlife isn’t that lucky, we lose a lot of our beautiful wildlife in roadkills, need of the hour for our state governments to lessen traffic movement on these roads stop cutting through forests and make more overhead wildlife crossings". Take a look at it.

Raveena Tandon on the professional front

On the work front, Raveena is set to make her web debut with Netflix’s Aranyak, directed by Vinay Waikul, written by Charudutt Acharya. The show will also feature Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain and Megna Malik. Other than this, she is waiting for the release of KGF: Chapter 2, which will feature Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

