Raveena Tandon Shares Pictures From Daughter Rasha's 16th Birthday Bash

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani is celebrating her 16th birthday on March 16, 2021. On this occasion, Raveena took to her Instagram handle to share snips of Rasha's birthday celebration. She shared a set of pictures that included some throwback pictures and a few pictures from the cake cutting ceremony.

Raveena Tandon's latest post on Rasha's 16th birthday

Raveena took a trip down memory lane and shared throwback pictures of her daughter. Later, she also added pictures from the current birthday celebrations that included members of the family and more. In the pictures, Rasha was seen in a black crop top with black leather pants. Raveena was also seen in an all-black outfit. In the caption, she wrote, “#alwaystheposer #rashababy #sweetsixteen the celebrations continue” Fans took to the comments section and sent good wishes for Raveena’s daughter.

Earlier, Raveena shared another set of pictures in which one can see Rasha along with her best friends, all in black attire. One of the pictures included Rasha’s old birthday party pics featuring the same friends who were present at the recent party. She also posted a picture of her birthday cake that read, “Sweet 16 & Quarantined” and “Happy Birthday Rasha.” In the caption, Raveena wrote, “Truly blessed are those who have lifelong friends... who make moments special .. from babies to now .. always together. Thankyou @ahaanamakhija @aarnasalla @aiyana.paes #sarababy. #godbless” Take a look at the pictures shared by Raveen Tandon below.

The actor also shared a few pictures of her daughter, featuring her as a baby as well as a teenager. In the caption, she wrote, “When, just when did you grow up so fast ... 16, my lil baby. My kind, sweet, affectionate, compassionate, caring lil girl, @officialrashathadani Happy 16th baby !” Check out the post below.

About Raveena Tandon's family

Raveena Tandon adopted two girls as a single mother in the year 1995. She began dating Anil Thadani during the making of her film Stumped in 2003. The couple got married on February 22, 2004, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, following Punjabi traditions. They welcomed their first child, daughter Rasha in 2005 and second child, son Ranbirvardhan in 2008.

