Raveena Tandon Shares Pictures From Her Trip, Says 'such Bliss Actually To Be Cut Off'

Raveena Tandon, who is currently on a safari tour at the Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, recently posted some selfies on her Instagram. With these pictures, she shared how tough it was for her to find reception on her phone and also how good she felt being away from it. Read on to know more about it.

Raveena Tandon posted a series of pictures, all of which are her mirror selfies, and wrote in the caption of the post, “Checking out the look ! Before a virtual appearance from the midst of the jungle, had to go kilometres out to get good network. It’s such bliss actually to be cut off!” followed by a series of emojis. Take a look at the post from Raveena Tandon's Instagram, here:

Raveena Tandon’s fans and followers on Instagram, poured in their love for the actor in the comment section of the post, while also complimenting her on her looks. Also, Raveena Tandon had been taking photography lessons from the photographer Sarosh Lodhi at the Bandhavgarh Forest, who also commented on the post, and got a reply from the Andaz Apna Apna actor. Here are some of the comments from her post:

A glimpse into Raveena Tandon's photos on Instagram

A few days back, Raveena Tandon had posted on her Instagram that she took a road trip to the Bandhavgarh National Park in MP, with her family. Since then, she has also posted about her wildlife photography sessions from there. Here is a post from her Instagram, where she can be seen doing some photography in the National Park. In the caption, the Dulhe Raja actor wrote, “When you follow your passion,you start living your dream…”

Raveena Tandon had also posted pictures with the photographer Sarosh Lodhi and expressed her gratitude towards him for giving lessons in photography. She wrote in the caption, “An amazing time and lovely memories . #bandhavgarhdiaries another early morning and the thrill and excitement continues . The students and the guru, thank you @saroshlodhi for all the photography lessons and arranging this trip! Also sharing a brilliant pic with us ! Cheers Till another jungle to explore soon!”

IMAGE: RAVEENA TANDON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.