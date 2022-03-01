Raveena Tandon Shares Some 'cherished Moments' From Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards

After several Bollywood stars, actor Raveena Tandon also made her digital debut with the Netflix series Aranyak. The actor played the role of a police officer named Kasturi Dogra and did complete justice to her character. While the actor wowed the audience with her role in the show, she was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award under the category Best Actress in a Web Series. The actor recently looked back to that day and shared some "cherished" moments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena Tandon recently shared her winning speech with her fans. In her speech, the actor thanked Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for the prestigious honour. She further thanked Aranyak's team and dedicated her award to them. She mentioned how every project is teamwork and said, "Mein meri Aranyak ki team ko dhanyawaad karna chahungi. It is all of them who have been very very helpful. Jo bhi aap log dekhte hai, jo bhi hum aapko prastut karte hai wo ek team work hota hai aur ye unke liye bhi hai."

Raveena Tandon reveals why the award is important to her

Raveena Tandon also thanked her family and her husband for looking after her children when she was away shooting. She further revealed the award was very important for her because her late father was excited about her win. She said, "I have to tell you all that this is very very important to me kyuki jab maine papa ko bola tha ke papa mujhe ye award mil raha hai. Aur maine unko poora invite bheja tha to vo bohot excited the." The Aranyak star further shared a video of her mother-in-law kissing her on her cheek and some pictures with her children.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place on February 20. Soon after the ceremony, Raveena Tandon shared an Instagram post and revealed her late father was also honoured with the award around 15 years ago. The actor shared a picture of her holding the award and then a throwback picture of her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon, receiving the award from late superstar Rajesh Khanna. In the caption, she wrote, "Honoured to be bestowed the “Best Actress “ for Aranyak at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 .🙏🏻 @dpiff_official . Papa received an honour,14 and a half years ago. The Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards Mumbai. And now this honour for me. This one is for you Pops!"

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon