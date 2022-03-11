Actor Raveena Tandon took to her social media to take a trip down memory lane as her film Imtihaan completed 28 years on March 11, 2022. Touted to be one of the most sought after actors of 90s Bollywood, Tandon has a number of successful films under her name and has collaborated with several notable actors including Akshay Kumar, Govinda and many more. One such successful film in her catalogue was Imtihaan also starring Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles. Take a look at Tandon's Instagram post here.

Raveena Tandon clocks in 28 years of Imtihan

Taking to her Instagram on March 11, Raveena Tandon shared multiple snaps and unseen pictures from the sets of the film Imtihaan to mark its 28th year since release. Alo featuring Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Deol, the pictures made fans nostalgic as they revisited the romantic actioner. She posted the pictures with the caption, ''#28yearsofimtihan the songs and the story was the backbone of the film.. fun memories and laughter ..''

Directed by Harry Baweja, the plot of the film revolved around a popular singer courting a girl who does not reciprocate his feelings. However, she decides to marry him. The singer soon realizes that she was hiding something from him all along. As pointed out by Tandon, the songs of the movie became the backbone of the film as tracks like Chaaha To Bahut, Chura Ke Daman and more became huge hits.

More on Raveena Tandon

On the personal front, the 49-year-old actor continues to carry out her mission of spreading awareness on the conservation of wildlife via her social media. Recently, the actor shared a video to raise concerns over people littering in forests and requested authorities to hold such individuals accountable for their actions as it does serious harm to wildlife. She often asks people to respect animals' territory and take the 'trash back to your home'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon is busy shooting for her upcoming film Ghudchadi with seasoned actor Sanjay Dutt. Moreover, she will be also seen in KGF Chapter 2 which is set to release on April 14 this year.

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon