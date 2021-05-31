Raveena Tandon Showcases Her 'digging Skills' During The Plastic Pick Up Drive; Watch

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has always been vocal about issues related to the environment and often shares posts on her social media handles regarding what measures one can take to take to save the planet. The actor recently took to her Instagram account to share with her followers about what she was up to during the weekend which included a plastic pickup drive around her neighbourhood.

Raveena Tandon showcases her digging skills

The actor who is currently spending some time in her village took to Instagram to share that the workers who worked on her farm to plant trees had left some plastic remnants on the ground and she took it upon herself to get rid of it all over the weekend. The actor first shared a small snippet video of herself digging up the soil with the caption, "Trying to get rid of the remnants of plastic left behind on the farm by the workers, in my gaon ka ghar (my village house). Did a plastic pick up drive around the neighbourhood as well. A weekend well spent!"

It seems that Raveena's fans were not convinced by the snippet video that Raveena dug up all the plastic by herself as a few hours later the actor shared a longer video of herself doing the same with the caption, "Haan bhai sach mien kiya (Yes I really did it), a lot of you asked whether I really did dig it up!? Earlier I just posted a small video, did not want to pakao (bore) you’ll with my digging skills which I was not aware was being shot. chalo Shubhratri ji (Good Night)! Jai Ramji." Check out the video below.

Netizens react to Raveena Tandon's latest video

Fans of the actor were impressed by Raveena's dedication to helping the environment and flooded her comment section with heart and starstruck emojis. One user wrote, "Commendable work done" while another commented, "Great soul that you are!!!" Take a look at some of the comments below.

A look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram

This is not the first time that the actor has posted anything related to environmental issues. On May 5, she shared a picture of her foundation called "The Rudra Foundation" which was launched for the betterment of humanity, wildlife and the planet.

Prior to that, the actor had shared a few pictures that she clicked of India's national animal and shared that during the pandemic the country has lost a number of tigers and leopards due to illegal hunting and poaching and shared a message that asked the public to help them save the tigers.

