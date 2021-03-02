Raveena Tandon Shows How She's 'living In Sanitized Cloud' At Shoots

Raveena Tandon posted a few videos of herself in the early hours of March 2, 2021, which show the actor spritzing herself with sanitiser. The three video clips that the actor posted show her generously spraying the liquid all around herself to saturate her breathing space. She looks like she is seated on the judge’s seat of one of the many reality shows she is a part of. She is wearing a grey kurta and has her eyes tightly closed to prevent the sanitiser from entering into her eyes. The actor posted a hilarious caption alongside her videos.

Raveena Tandon creates a 'sanitised cloud' around herself

In her caption, she said ‘Pagla gai hai chori!’ (This girl has gone mad). She further said that while it may look as though she was vainly spritzing herself with perfumes but that was not the case here, instead she was creating what she called a ‘sanitised cloud’ around herself. She continued by saying that having a cloud of sanitiser around oneself is a must and people have to use their sanitiser as a shield these days.

This was how people would often see her at shoots these days, she said as she tried to get maximum protection from the virus. She said that there was nothing more to do than to have a sanitiser shower if outdoors and in public. She concluded her post by saying that what would once make a person look crazy is now made absolutely normal because of the current situation we are living in.

A recent post on Raveena Tandon’s Instagram saw the actor look very stylish in a bronze coloured attire. She is flaunting the creation of October Jaipur and has been styled by Sugandh Sood for the pictures. The actor is wearing a bronze coloured jumpsuit which has a front tie at her waist. The full-sleeved jumpsuit has a floral design embossed on it throughout the outfit.

Tandon has paired the outfit with silver earrings, open-toed bronze shoes and a bronze lip. Her makeup is on the darker side with dark eyes and dark lips while her hair is styled to fall in structured waves as it frames her face. Raveena Tandon’s photos in the outfit show the actor flaunting her look in a variety of poses.

