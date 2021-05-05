Raveena Tandon Slams The British; Says They Still owe India Apology For Loot And Thieving

Actor Raveena Tandon recently reacted to a post shared by a Twitter user who wrote about the rich and varied heritage of the country until the British invasions. She gave a sharp reply and explained how the British owed India an ‘apology’ for the adverse effects of its colonisation on the Indian economy during their raj. The Twitter user wrote, “India used to be the richest country in the world until the British invasion in the early 17th Century.”

Raveena Tandon on British invasion in early 17th century

Replying to the user, the actress wrote, “They still owe us an apology for the loot and thieving.” Several fans of the actress took the opportunity to compliment her and support her thoughts on the same. One of the users wrote, “No one apologized for 1000 years of loot, arson, destruction, conversions, and worse. Moreover, our education system erased all the atrocities our land suffered from history and glorified it.” Another user wrote, “absolutely true.... but still the socio-economic loss incurred can't be covered up.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “absolutely, that would be the bare minimum.”

India used to be the richest country in the world until the British invasion in the early 17th Century — Fact (@Fact) May 4, 2021

They still owe us an apology for the loot and thieving . https://t.co/QNfC4rGai3 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 5, 2021

All this is a way, things happen and happened in the past. No one owes anyone an apology, Raveena. Evil and subjugation was always there and will always remain because evil was put in the human brain. Before the Moghals, Raja's were looting each others kingdom. Nothing new. — LUCIFER (@LUCIFER202020) May 5, 2021

ðŸ™Œâ¤ï¸ absolutely, that would be the bare minimum — ReverieðŸŒ¹ (@HstSdt) May 5, 2021

Who cares about an apology. Just return the loot — Kapil Khetan (@thoreau_devotee) May 5, 2021

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the actress recently extended her help by donating 100 oxygen cylinders along with her NGO Rudra Foundation. The actress shared a poster on Instagram that showed that Raveena donated the oxygen cylinders to ‘Oxygen Seva on the wheels’ from Mumbai to Delhi that is supported by Delhi Police, Utsab Bains, and team for the needy. The actress in the caption revealed that she has a target of 500 cylinders, out of which 100 have been arranged and they are now looking forward to helping others to arrange for 400 more cylinders.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress who made her debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991, and went on to star in some of the hits, will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 where she will be seen playing a politician Ramika Sen. Apart from KGF: Chapter 2, Raveena will also star in a web series titled Legacy, directed by Vijay Gutte. The show also features Akshaye Khanna.

(Image credit: PTI)