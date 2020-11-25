Raveena Tandon Sports A Faux Fur Jacket & Gushes, 'When In Manali, Do As The Manalians Do'

Actor Raveena Tandon is currently enjoying her work trip to Manali and has been shelling out major vacay goals on social media with her pictures and videos from the picturesque hills of Himachal Pradesh. After sharing glimpses of herself 'shooting in the rain', Raveena has now shared two mask-clad selfies on Instagram sporting a faux fur jacket as she gushed, "When in Manali, do as the Manalians do". The Dulhe Raja actor also suggested netizens to keep warm and shared her take on the new COVID-19 guidelines being contemplated by the government.

Raveena Tandon's travel photos will surely make you want a getaway too

Earlier today, i.e. November 25, 2020, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share two selfies of herself wherein she's seen wearing a face mask and a 'faux fur jacket'. In the pictures shared, the 46-year-old flaunted her kohl-eyed look from what appears to be clicked in a car as a seat-belt across her body is visible in the selfies. Sharing the selfies in a maroon fur jacket as she enjoyed the Manali winters, Raveena wrote, "When in Manali, do as the Manalians do! Garm Raho bhaiya! (sic)".

She also spoke about the new COVID-19 guidelines imposed by the government and revealed writing, "The new rules being contemplated and getting in place are, fines and curfew after 8 pm until 6 am, Nature getting a breather after 8." Furthermore, to set the record straight that she was wearing a faux fur jacket and not one made of real fur, Raveena added, "#fauxfurjacket",

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon's trip to Manali has been making headlines lately as she has been keeping away from her family due to her film shoot in the north. The actor was earlier staying in Dalhousie for the shoot of the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2 and had even celebrated Karva Chauth there. However, her kids had joined her on the sets of the film to celebrate Diwali, revealed Raveena herself as she gave everyone a sneak-peek into her 'online Diwali celebration'.

