Raveena Tandon Supports Tennis Player Naomi Osaka On Withdrawing From French Open 2021

Japanese Tennis player Naomi Osaka recently shared that she was suffering from mental health issues. This was the reason why she withdrew from the French Open 2021. Naomi received a lot of support along with a lot of flak from the audience. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon extended support for the tennis player. She also mentioned that people should not be forced to do things that they're uncomfortable with. Take a look at what the actor had to say in her support.

Raveena Tandon supported Naomi Osaka as she withdrew from French Open

Raveena Tandon took to her Twitter handle to share Naomi Osaka's tweet. Raveena wrote that she is in support of Naomi and mentioned that no one should be blackmailed or even pressurised to do something that they wouldn't want to do. She added that she respected her decision of withdrawing from the French Open.

#respect. In support. No one should be blackmailed or pressurised into doing something they don’t want to. https://t.co/4U37apZUQ5 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 1, 2021

What happened to Naomi Osaka?

Naomi had shared on May 31 that she has been depressed since the US Open in 2018. She has had a hard time coping with it ever since. She is an introvert and does not like talking during press conferences. She is not a natural public speaker and gets very anxious when she has to talk to the media. When she was in Paris, she was feeling anxious and vulnerable and decided to skip the press conference and give herself some time. She concluded by saying that she was going to take some time away from the court. She added that when the time will be right, she would participate and work for the French Opens again.

About Raveena Tandon's movies and shows

Raveena Tandon's movies like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Patthar Ke Phool, Andaz Apna Apna, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Dulhe Raja have garnered her immense popularity. The actor will next be seen in the film K.G.F: Chapter 2 playing the role of Ramika Sen, a politician. The movie also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena was also seen as the judge in television reality shows like Nach Baliye 9, Sabse Bada Kalakar and Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala.

