Raveena Tandon Takes A 'drive Into Greenery', Reveals What Refreshes Her 'mind' & 'soul'

After expressing missing "the call of the wild", actor Raveena Tandon recently shared a glimpse of her drive "into the greenery" with fans. On Monday, the Dulhe Raja actor took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of herself from her car as she headed back to her "Gaon Ka Ghar". Along with flaunting her no-makeup glow, Raveena also revealed what refreshes her "mind" and "soul".

Raveena Tandon says "Hariyali" and "Raasta" help her refresh her mind and soul

Raveena Tandon often gives major wanderlust goals to netizens with her travel photos and videos on social media and her Instagram handle is proof. Similarly, the 46-year-old recently gave fans a sneak-peek into her drive back to her native place and expressed her love for travel and being surrounded by greenery. On June 14, 2021, the National Film Award-winning actor shared a photograph of herself enjoying a car ride and revealed that "Hariyali" (greenery) and "Raasta" (road) help her "refresh the mind heart and soul".

In the photograph, the beloved wife of Anil Thadani could be seen sporting a casual look, comprising a solid black shirt with pocket details, paired with animal-print eyeglasses with her hair let loose. Posting the photograph on Instagram, Raveena wrote, "Hariyali aur raasta .. just a drive into the greenery , refreshes the mind heart and soul! #backto #gaonkaghar (sic)".

Previously, Raveena Tandon's photos and videos rescuing a puppy on a rainy day in Mumbai not only won netizens' hearts but also went on to make headlines. A couple of days ago, Raveena advised fans to keep the phone number of a local NGO handy to help an "anima in distress" during extreme conditions of rains, floods and heat. In one of the videos, the Gharwali Baharwali actor could be seen rescuing a two-and-a-half-month-old dog from a street herself and giving it refuge in the trunk of her car. She also penned a thought-provoking note about the same on Instagram, which read:

How i spent my rainy day ? Not doing “tiptip barsa pani” yet, but that also soon, instead Rescued this little one from the rain and off the streets yesterday trying to cross a flooded road, cold, wet shivering and very very scared, He is 2 and a half months old. this little fella has been taken to the doctor by @petaindia and is In good health. Anyone who wants to adopt lil Gabru please DM @therudrafoundation or. @petaindia. During rains, floods and extreme heat conditions, these beautiful kind creatures need our help, always keep a local NGOs number handy to call if you see any animal in distress. Lots of people are doing great work.

