Raveena Tandon Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane, Shares Throwback Monochrome Pictures

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on Friday, May 21, 2021, to share major throwback pictures taking a trip down memory lane. Along with the pictures, the actor penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Raveena Tandon takes a trip down memory lane

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raveena shared unseen monochrome pictures of her that are truly unmissable. She shared a series of pictures showcasing her childhood to being a woman. In the first picture, she can be seen striking a stunning pose donning a black-and-white outfit. In the second monochrome picture, the actor looked stunning as she sported a white dress with black polka dots. In the next picture, she shared a photo from her younger days in Bollywood. In the last pic, Raveena shared a pic of her younger self which is too cute to miss. Along with the picture, she wrote, “#blacknwhite favourites”. Take a look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram post below.

As soon as Raveena shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for her beauty and stunning looks, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Ageless🔥.... thanks for inspiring me daily”. Another user wrote, “love these pictures way too much. You are seriously ageing like fine wine”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at the post below.

Raveena Tandon goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional account. The actor recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself with perfect hair at home. She also stated that it never occurs when she is on sets. Raveena looked quite beautiful in the selfie she shared on social media. In the picture, she is seen donning a black outfit and opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows and bold lips. She captioned the post as “#goodhairdays #belikethis some days, they just behave. On shoots, they just don’t (sic)”. Take a look at the post below.

