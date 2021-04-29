Raveena Tandon Takes Initiative Of "putting Out Messages Of Need"; Fans React

A number of prominent film personalities have taken up the initiative in recent times to spread awareness about the ongoing pandemic and put out calls for help on their social media handles. Raveena Tandon has recently made the decision to join the list and help the people in need. The actor put out a post on her Instagram announcing her decision to do so and even asked others to join her in this initiative. The post soon received excited reactions from her fans, who praised her for making her contribution to help the needy.

Raveena Tandon to ‘put out messages of need’

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived in the country and there has been a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few weeks. Raveena Tandon has shared a brief message about her decision to put out SOS calls in her latest post. She began by asking netizens to join her by saying, “Let’s all help”. She then said that she wants “our country to heal” and would thus be sharing “messages of need” from the day. The actor added that she would be needing assistance with “verified leads”.

Raveena again asked everyone to join her in the initiative by saying, “YOU and I together, can save a life”. While concluding her heartfelt message, she also put out a word of caution, adding that anyone who play pranks or share fake news on “people in need”, they would be “reported to the police”. Her post was soon followed by several messages of appreciation from fans. They praised her for this initiative and some even said that they would help her in doing so.

Image courtesy: Raveena Tandon's Instagram comments

Raveena Tandon is considered to be among the versatile actors in Bollywood at the moment. She has worked in several notable films during the course of her career. Some of her popular films include Andaz Apna Apna, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, LOC Kargil and many others. She was last seen in Khandaani Shafakhana and is now set to appear in the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2, which is set to release in July.

Promo image courtesy: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

