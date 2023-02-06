Raveena Tandon Talks About Being Body Shamed, Says She Was Called 'thunder Thighs'

Raveena Tandon recently opened up on facing body shaming in the 90s by media publications. The actress also talked about effects of toxic gossip magazines on the actress' at that time, which led to ruin some people's career.

Speaking to ANI, Raveena said, "I was called thunder thighs... miss this and miss that. I was plump actually. Started at 16 and a half years, and I was full of baby fat, which still hasn't gone. Though I don't care now, I am being like that, I am like that, too bad!"

The Mohra actress labelled gossip publications from the 1990s as 'the worst'.

She said women who walk around as the greatest feminists now were the same ladies who were the fiercest enemies of other women. They used to body-shame, slut-shame and would do anything to pull another woman down.

Raveena Tandon on taking a break from acting

Raveena also revealed she was dissatisfied with the "viciousness" of journalism in the 1990s and that's why she took a break from work after getting married.

The mother-of-four said there were so many incorrect articles published with no repercussions for the journalist. "Even if apologies were offered, they would appear on the final line of some other issues of the magazine. No one was reading that, the news had already made headlines by then."

Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool and went on to work in several films like Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Diwale, and Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi.

On the work front, Raveena will be seen next in Arbaz Khan's production Patna Shukla. She will also be a part of the second season of Aranyak.