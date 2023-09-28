Raveena Tandon Talks About Rasha's Acting Career, Chaya's Interfaith Marriage

Raveena Tandon recently spoke about financially independent women and said that her daughter Rasha, who is preparing for her Bollywood debut, will not feel helpless if her acting career does not take off. She shared that Rasha would be financially independent regardless of what field she desires to work in as she is continuing her education while pursuing his acting ambitions. Raveena Tandon also spoke about her adopted daughters and spoke about Chaya’s interfaith marriage.

2 things you need to know

Raveena Tandon adopted two kids, Pooja and Chaya, at 21.

The Aranyak actress also talked about interfaith marriages and how her daughter Chaya put sindoor in a church.

Raveena Tandon on Rasha's career

During an interview with Lehren Retro, Raveena Tandon said that since 16, she has never taken money from anybody else. She further said that she believes in women who are financially independent and advocates the same.

However, when asked if she would want her children to not be dependent on her forever, she said, "Of course. Rasha is continuing her education, if it works for her or doesn’t work for her, it’s her passion, it’s her love, it’s her dedication. Tomorrow, god forbid, if something doesn’t work for her, she’s independent enough to stand on her own feet and probably get a job somewhere."

(Raveena Tandon talks about her daughter's career | Image: Instagram)

Raveena Tandon on daughter's interfaith marriages

During the interview, Raveena Tandon was asked if she was okay with interfaith marriages. Responding to the question, she said, "Of course, why not? We are all human beings at the end." She then shared details about her daughter Chaya's interfaith marriage and said, "It was such a beautiful interfaith wedding.

We did her chooda ceremony. She wore her chooda on her gown. I gave her away, I walked her down the aisle, that was another breaking of taboo. The mangalsutra was tied after the vows were taken. And sindoor was put in the church so it was an absolute correct mix of how it should be."