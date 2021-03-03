Raveena Tandon to make digital debut with 'Aranyak', shares first look as a fierce cop

After creating a mark in Bollywood with her spectacular performances, actress Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut with crime thriller Aranyak. The actress took to Instagram and shared a still from the upcoming series where she can be seen dressed as a cop. In the post, the actress explained that the story will revolve around two cops on a journey to find a missing tourist and revives the myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest.

Raveena Tandon to make digital debut

Talking about her character in Aranyak, Raveena said in a press conference, “Aranyak is a mysterious, intriguing story based in Himachal. My character’s name is Kasturi Dogra. Kasturi struggles to balance her personal and professional life, like many women. This is her story.” The story of the series revolves around a foreign teenage tourist who disappears suddenly in the misty Himalayan town. Investigating the case digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest. Apart from Raveena Tandon, the series will also star Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, and Megna Malik in pivotal roles. Aranyak will be directed by Vinay Waikul while Charudutt Acharya has penned the script.

Meanwhile, Netflix on March 3, announced unveiled its 2021 slate of original films, series, documentaries, and comedy specials. The films in the lineup include Kapil Sharma, and Mani Ratnam, to returning seasons of fan favourite series such as Delhi Crime, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Dhamaka, Haseen Dillruba, and many more on the platter. This year, Netflix India will also release original true crime documentaries, one of which is based on Ma Anand Sheela. While announcing the slate, the official Twitter handle of Netflix wrote, “Did someone order new films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials, and more?? Because THEY ARE ON THE WAY! Here’s what we have on our menu for this year! Hot new arrivals, s̶t̶e̶a̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ streaming in 2021!”

Did someone order new films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials and more?? Because THEY ARE ON THE WAY!



Here’s what we have on our menu for this year! Hot new arrivals, s̶t̶e̶a̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ streaming in 2021!#AbMenuMeinSabNew pic.twitter.com/KFbSgiRKyo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 3, 2021

