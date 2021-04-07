Raveena Tandon Treats Her Insta Fam To A Candid Shot From 1995; Thanks Her 'daddyo'

Veteran Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, on Tuesday night, took to her social media handle and treated her 5.3M Insta fam with a throwback picture of herself, which was clicked in the early 90s'. Interestingly, in the blurred monochrome picture, young Tandon can be seen sitting on a chair in front of a mirror. For the candid shot, she can be seen sporting a casual look while keeping her hair tied up in a high pony.

Instagramming the photo, the Dulhe Raja actor wrote a brief caption to give the context of it to her Insta fam. Her caption read, "#throwback early 90s, a candid shot from @khalidmohamed9487 s archives, found in his attic!". She further thanked the photographer and extended her love to him while calling him "daddyo". An excerpt of her caption read, "circa-1995. - Raj Mistry". Interestingly, Khalid Mohamed also shared the same picture and had written, "super candid pic in a studio make-up room, circa 1995 by Raj Mistry".

Raveena Tandon's throwback post from 1995:

Within a couple of hours, the throwback post of the Andaz Apna Apna actor managed to garner more than 20k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of Raveena's fans and followers went gaga over her as they flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal dropped fire emoticons while Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan's wife showered love with red-heart emojis. One-word compliments such as "beautiful", "amazing", "lovely", "stunning" and "queen", among many others, were a common sight in the comments box. On the other hand, an Instagram user wrote, "You were way ahead of your times!" while another added, "You are evergreen".

A peek into Raveena Tandon's Instagram:

Interestingly, the above post is not the first throwback post on the Mohra actor's social media feed. On April 4, Tandon took a trip down memory lane and landed straight in the nineties. She dug deep into her archives and pulled out some vintage pictures, featuring the late Saroj Khan and Divya Bharati along with a few clicks with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol. One of the photos featured late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

On the professional front, the 46-year-old actor was last seen in a full-fledged role in 2017's release Maatr. On the other hand, she also donned the hat of one of the judges in Star Plus' couple-dance reality show, Nach Baliye. She will be next seen in the second installment of Yash starrer KGF.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.