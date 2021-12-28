Raveena Tandon Unveils Her Goofy Side In A BTS Video Compilation From 'Aranyak'; Watch

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon recently made her comeback and digital debut with the latest spy thriller Netflix series Aranyak. The actor played the role of a fierce cop Kasturi Dogra in the drama series. While Raveena Tandon is basking into the success of Aranyak, she recently treated her fans with a goofy behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Aranyak.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena Tandon recently shared some behind-the-scenes videos of her sharing laughs with Aranyak's team. The video began with Raveena Tandon explaining her experience of shooting in the snow on Day 1. She said, "It is stunningly beautiful and I am loving every bit of it." But as the days passed in a few seconds in the video, the actor's reaction hilariously changed. Soon after, Raveena Tandon unveiled her goofy side and was seen pulling her team members' legs during shoots.

She also shared her experience of shooting a slap scene and revealed how she messed it up. She also seemingly had a fun time filming the black panther sequence. The video filled with the show's cast cracking up due to Raveena ended with her struggling with some snow in her mouth. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "They say it takes an army, here's mine - sharing the behind the scenes of Aranyak. A plethora of memories, hardwork and encounters in the forests of Sironah!" Her fans were thrilled to watch the BTS video as one of them wrote, "Ma'am you are so cute." Others lauded the diva for her work in the show. One of them even asked for Season 2 and wrote, "I love this show I can’t wait for season 2!!"

Details about Aranyak

Aranyak marked the digital debut of Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon. The show also starred Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ashutosh Rana in major roles. Meghna Malik and Zakir Hussain played pivotal roles. The show's plot revolved around SHO Kasturi Dogra, who joined hands with her colleague Angad Malik, to solve a murder mystery that involved several politicians. The murder also unravelled a myth about a serial killing entity in the town of Sironah. The show was created by Chardutt Acharya and Rohan Sippy, while Vinay Waikul helmed it.

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon