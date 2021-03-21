Raveena Tandon Was Almost Going To Star In THIS Hit 1995 Movie; Details Here

Raveena Tandon has given many iconic performances in her career over the years. While she is known for her popular hook steps and movies, there have been many projects for which she was once considered but things did not work out. One such project was a popular film that released in 1995.

Raveena Tandon was almost going to star in this hit movie

Raveena Tandon is known for roles in movies like cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and various others. During the peak of her career, Raveena was offered a role in Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela, according to an IMDb report. The actress turned down the movie as she had prior commitments. The role later went to Urmilla Matondkar and her role as Mili in the movie made her an overnight sensation. Rangeela was a commercial success and was declared a hit. The movie also featured Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The movie received various accolades. The report further revealed that Jackie Shroff's role was first offered to Anil Kapoor and how Aamir was also not the first choice for the role of Munna.

Here are some more lesser-known facts about Raveena Tandon

1. Raveena attended the prestigious Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu, Mumbai, and was in Mithibai college before she quit to pursue her career in acting and modelling.

2. Raveena Tandon's movies from the start of her career were mostly flop and it was her movie Andaz Apna Apna that gained her recognition.

3. Raveena received a National Film Award for Best Actress in the year 2001 for her performance in Kalpana Lajmi's movie Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, where she performed the role of an abused wife that was a victim of domestic abuse.

4. Tandon has 4 kids two biological and two adopted girls, whom she had adopted as a single mother in 1995 when they were 11 and 8-years-old, respectively.

5. Some of Raveena Tandon's films that received critical acclaim are Aks (2002), Satta (2005), Laadla (1995) and Shool (1999).

6. Raveena Tandon received a Filmfare award in the year 1991 for her role in her debut movie Patthar Ke Phool.