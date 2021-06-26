Raveena Tandon Watches THESE 3 Films When She Is Depressed; Read

Bollywood actor, Raveena Tandon has been one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry since the 90s. The actor has an acting career that spans over three decades and has given the audience many memorable performances. The list of Raveena Tandon's movies includes Andaz Apna Apna, Laadla, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No.1, and many more. The actor has been vocal about various issues such as depression, women's empowerment, and many more. In an interview with Rediff in 2004, the 46-year-old actor revealed the names of the three movies that she prefers watching when she is depressed. She said that these three movies make her laugh. Read further to know more.

Raveena Tandon watches these movies when is depressed

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

1958's musical comedy-drama, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi is helmed by Satyen Bose. The film features Madhubala with the Ganguly brothers- Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar, and Anoop Kumar. The plot of the film focuses on the life of a middle-aged man who resents women due to his misunderstanding. He forbids his younger brothers from getting married. The film was a major commercial success and turned out to become the most successful work of Bose and Ganguly brothers. It was also Madhubala's fourth consecutive major hit of 1958 and she became the top female star of the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron is a satirical black comedy film that was released in the year 1983. It is helmed by Kundan Shah and bankrolled by NFDC. The story is a dark satire on the rampant corruption taking place in Indian politics, bureaucracy, news media, and business. The film features Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve, and Neena Gupta. Kundan Shah bagged 1984's Indira Gandhi Award for the Best Debut Film of a Director for his performance in the film.

Padosan

1968's musical comedy film, Padosan is helmed by Jyoti Swaroop and bankrolled by Mehmood, NC Sippy. The story is penned by Rajendra Krishan and it is the remake of the Bengali film titled, Pasher Bari. The film features Bhanu Bandyopadhyay, Sabitri Chatterjee, Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Kishore Kumar, Mukri, Raj Kishore, and Keshto Mukherjee.

IMAGE: RAVEENA TANDON'S LATEST INSTAGRAM PICTURE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.