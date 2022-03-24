Raveena Tandon is very active on her social media handle. The evergreen actor is often seen taking on some fun challenges on Instagram. From recreating Shehnaaz Gill's 'such a boring day' to hopping on to the viral Instagram trend with Sanjay Dutt from the sets of Ghudchadhi, the Bollywood Diva has aced it all.

Raveena is one of the most iconic actors of the 90's era, adding some notable works like Patthar Ke Phool, Laadla, Dulhe Raja, Aunty No. 1, Anari No. 1 and many more to her filmographic resume. Recently, the actor took to her social media handle and shared a reel where she is seen going all '90's' with her industry friends including Neelam Kothari.

Raveena Tandon shares a reel that is all about '90s'

On Thursday, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip where is seen singing and grooving to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's hit 90s song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy from the 1994 film Dulaara. In the clip, Raveena was seen sharing the frame with actor Neelam Kothari and interior designer Anita Loomba.

Sharing the video, the Andaz Apna Apna actor captioned the post as "#takeone and #taketwo .Mera style bhi 90s! Mere dost bhi 90s .. and sachi muchi, my jeans and shoes and bag all preserved from the 90s and me too .. hahahah . Us too!!! @anitaloomba77 and @neelamkotharisoni walks off ….(multiple emoticons)". Here take a look at the video-

As soon as the video surfaced online netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote "Hahaha. Power to the 90’s @officialraveenatandon" another wrote "❤️❤️nothing like the magic years of the 90", the other user wrote, "Your rocking it even in 2022❤️🔥" Whereas the rest of the users simply flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Bollywood Diva Madhuri Dixit and Neelam Kothari too dropped a comment on the post. Here take a look-

Image: Instagram@officialraveenatandon