Raveena Tandon Wishes Daughter Chhaya On Her Anniversary With Unseen Wedding Pics

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in the Netflix series Aranyak. The actor recently shared some of the glimpses from her adopted daughter Chhaya's catholic wedding as she wished the latter on her wedding anniversary. The wedding pictures have the happy family posing together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena Tandon wished her daughter Chhaya on her wedding anniversary by sharing some pictures from her catholic wedding. The first picture features Raveena in a blue maxi dress, while her both daughters wore a white coloured gown. The rest of the pictures have been clicked with the family and friends. Raveena captioned the post, "When life is full of beautiful memories and moments.. to be cherished and celebrated forever! Happy Happy Anniversary my babies! Happiness and love always! @chaya.m.m #shawn ♥️😘 सदा सौभाग्यवती भवा." Raveena is a mother of two daughters Chhaya and Pooja. The actor adopted them when she was 21 years old and later, after 9 years she got married to Anil Thadani.

Fans wish Raveena's daughter Chhaya on her anniversary

Fans showered immense love on the actor's post and the comment section is a witness to it. A fan wrote, "Nice look and smile and eyes and blue 💙 😍 👌 🔥", another fan wrote, "Happy anniversary 🎉 💗 💓 💖 💛 ❤️". Netizens commented, "Oh God, my favourite colour and one of my favourite people 🙂🙂", "Wowww such a beautiful happy Anniversary ". Many even dropped heart emojis on the post.

Raveena Tandon on the work front

Raveena Tandon was last seen in her digital debut, a web series titled Aranyak, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The actor starred alongside Parambrata Chattopadhyay and is still garnering praises for her role. She is now gearing up for the release of KGF: Chapter 2. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, it is the upcoming Kannada period drama action film backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The movie will feature some of the prominent actors namely Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi, Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian, Anant Nag as Anand Ingalagi, Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, among others.

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon