Raveena Tandon's Bollywood Movies In Which She Showcased Her Skills In A Romantic Avatar

Indian actress Raveena Tandon is all set to make her comeback with the awaited Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2. The actress will play the role of Ramika Sen and is currently filming for the movie. Over the course of a nearly 30 year career in the film industry, the actress has been a part of a number of films essaying a variety of roles. Raveena Tandon's movies include Laadla, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Mohra and many more. Raveena has also shown off her acting skills many times while essaying a romantic avatar. Let's take a look at some of Raveena Tandon's romantic movies in which the actress nailed her role.

Raveena Tandon's romantic movies

Jeena Marna Tere Sang

Jeena Marna Tere Sang is a romantic action film which stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. The film revolves around Amar, played by Dutt, a rich man and the son of an MLA, who puts Asha, played by Tandon, in trouble for slapping one of his friends and expels her from college. It is only after he finds the truth that he realises his love for Asha. The movie is a remake of 1983 Kannada film Prema Parva. The film was the second film in Raveena Tandon's career and was directed by Vijay Reddy.

Dilwale (1994)

Dilwale is a romantic action film starring Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles with Suniel Shetty in a different role. Dilwale went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 1994. The film focuses on Arun and Vikram. When Arun is falsely implicated in a murder case, he loses his sanity and is sent to an asylum. However, things take a turn when Vikram, an honest cop, comes to his aid. Tandon shows off her acting skills during her romantic scenes with Ajay Devgn in the film. The film was directed by Harry Baweja.

Saajan Ki Baahon Mein

Saajan Ki Baahon Mein is a romantic drama film that stars Rishi Kapoor, Sumeet Saigal, Raveena Tandon and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Jay Prakash. The film is about a story between a popular singer and a girl who are in love, but her father wants her to marry someone of his choice. Years after going their separate ways, meeting each other again opens their eyes and changes their lives forever. Together, they must grapple between their own true feelings and what is expected of them.

Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna is a comedy film starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in the leading roles; Mehmood, Govinda and Juhi Chawla make guest appearances in the film as well. The film has emerged as a cult classic amongst movie lovers over the years. Raveena Tandon shows off her acting skills in a comedic and romantic role in the film. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi is an action film starring Rekha in her first villain role, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and former WWF wrestlers Crush and Brian Lee as "The Undertaker". The film was the fourth instalment in the Khiladi series. Raveena Tandon plays the role of the younger sister of Rekha in the film and is the one that Akshay Kumar's character actually falls in love with. The film focuses on Akshay who ends up joining a gang led by a gangster named Maya while searching for his missing brother. To win her confidence, he has to prove his physical prowess and beat his rival in a wrestling match. The film was directed by Umesh Mehra.

Dulhe Raja

Dulhe Raja is a comedy film starring Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra and Asrani. The film was directed by Harmesh Malhotra. The story focuses on Raja played by Govinda and K K Singhania played by Kader Khan while Tandon plays the role of Khan's daughter, Kiran Singhania. When K K Singhania finds out that Raja has started a small restaurant right next to his luxurious hotel, he tries to thwart the business. To make matters worse, his daughter decides to marry Raja.

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is a comedy film, starring Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani and Johnny Lever. The film focuses on Raj and Kiran, who fall in love. However, Kiran's father Topichand wants her to marry a gangster like him someday. To achieve this, Raj tries to become a gangster in hilarious ways to win his future father-in-law's heart. The film was directed by Harmesh Malhotra.