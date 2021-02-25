Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Shares New Mesmerising Song Cover

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani likes to sing and post short covers on her Instagram account. In January, she also performed at Sobo House of Music in Mumbai. Her latest song cover on Instagram is Arijit Singh's Manwaa Lage from the film Happy New Year starring Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, among others.

In what could be a quick jam during a study break, Rasha is seen crooning to the hit romantic number giving it a twist of her own. With only a pat and finger snaps, she sang two lines of the song. The video has over eighty-seven thousand views. Several of her followers commented on her singing skills. In the video, it is also seen that she has a history textbook on her lap, and one user did not fail to spot it. Here's the comment:

In the past, she has also sung covers of classics hits like La Vie En Rose By Edith Piaf, performed At Last by Etta James at Sobo House of Music. The song covers are mostly shot indoors. She is also one of the founders of Project24, a student body that aims to create a beneficial impact on society.

Raveena Tandon in the movies

Raveena Tandon made her debut in Bollywood with the film Patthar Ke Phool. She won a National Award for her role in Daamani directed Kalpana Lajmi in 2001. She went on to star in several films alongside Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, to name a few. She will be seen in Yash's upcoming movie K.G.F. Chapter 2, a much-anticipated sequel to its 2018 predecessor. She has also hosted a few reality shows on TV, namely Isi Ka Naam Zindagi and Simply Baatein with Raveena. Other than her work in the movies and television, she also actively involved with several NGOs and institutions like PETA.

Raveena often shares images and videos from her personal life on Instagram. In one video, she appreciated Rasha's singing skills and even fawned over how quickly she has grown up. Here's the cute video of Raveena with her daughter:

