Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Turns 16, Actor Asks 'When Did You Grow Up So Fast'

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani turned 16 years old today on March 16, 2021. As wishes were pouring in for the latter, Raveena took to her Instagram handle to share Rasha's throwback pictures. The actor also penned a heartfelt note wishing her daughter on her sweet sixteen. Raveena Tandon wrote, "My kind, sweet, affectionate, compassionate, caring lil girl, Rasha Thadani, Happy 16th baby!".

Raveena Tandon's daughter turns 16

As seen in Raveena Tandon's Instagram post, the actor took a trip down the lane and shared several old pictures of her daughter, from the latter's baby pics to turning a teen. Towards the end, she also added pictures from Rasha's birthday party. Wishing her daughter, Raveena Tandon said, "When, just when did you grow up so fast ... 16, my lil baby".

Raveena Tandon also posted glimpses of Rasha's birthday bash in an Instagram post. The latter's party theme was all-black. Raveena Tandon's daughter is seen in a black tee, paired with black silk pants. In the first picture, Rasha's birthday cake can be seen. The cake read as "Sweet 16 & Quarantined" and "Happy Birthday Rasha".

In the next one, Raveena added Rasha Thadani's old birthday party pics, featuring her best friends. These girlfriends of Rasha were then spotted in her recent birthday pics posing with the birthday girl. Sharing Rasha Thadani's 16th birthday party pics on social media, Raveena Tandon said, "Truly blessed are those who have lifelong friends... who make moments special .. â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ from babies to now .. always together".

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Raveena Tandon commented on Rasha's birthday post. Celebs like Bhavana Pandey, Dabboo Ratnani among many others were seen wishing the latter. One of the users wrote, "She is precious. Looks exactly like you. I remember you distinctly when you were 16 and your would direct our plays in Nippon. Fun days. Wish her a very happy ðŸŽ‚birthday. God bless her â¤ï¸ðŸ™Œ with loads of happiness". Another commented, "She was just yesterday & now she is 16.... WOW @officialraveenatandon Happy Birthday My Darling @officialrashathadani".