Raveena Tandon's Father Ravi Tandon Passes Away; Actor Mourns Demise In A Heartfelt Post

Raveena Tandon's father and director/ producer Ravi Tandon has passed away on Friday, February 11. The actor shared the news via social media and penned a heartfelt tribute for the departed soul. Sharing a trail of pictures of the father-daughter duo, Raveena quipped that her father will always walk with her, and that she's 'never letting go'. As soon as she dropped the grim news, celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Namrata Shirodkar among others sent condolences to Raveena. The reason behind his death isn't known as yet.

Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon passes away

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 11, the actor dropped a trail of pictures with her father and penned a heartfelt note that read, "You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa." Take a look.

While many fans of the actor mourned the demise and sent condolences via the comment section, celebrities like Namrata Shirodkar as well as Juhi Chawla also reacted to the news. Juhi wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti"

Ravi Tandon has helmed a number of blockbuster movies including Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi. As a producer, he has been associated with films like Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Apne Rang Hazaar, Anhonee.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON)