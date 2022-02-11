Last Updated:

Raveena Tandon's Father Ravi Tandon Passes Away; Actor Mourns Demise In A Heartfelt Post

Raveena Tandon's father and director/ producer Ravi Tandon has passed away on Friday, February 11. The actor shared the news via social media.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Raveena Tandon, Ravi Tandon

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON


Raveena Tandon's father and director/ producer Ravi Tandon has passed away on Friday, February 11. The actor shared the news via social media and penned a heartfelt tribute for the departed soul. Sharing a trail of pictures of the father-daughter duo, Raveena quipped that her father will always walk with her, and that she's 'never letting go'. As soon as she dropped the grim news, celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Namrata Shirodkar among others sent condolences to Raveena. The reason behind his death isn't known as yet. 

Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon passes away

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 11, the actor dropped a trail of pictures with her father and penned a heartfelt note that read, "You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa." Take a look. 

While many fans of the actor mourned the demise and sent condolences via the comment section, celebrities like Namrata Shirodkar as well as Juhi Chawla also reacted to the news. Juhi wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti" 

READ | Raveena Tandon on challenges faced by women in film industry; 'we have to work harder'

Ravi Tandon has helmed a number of blockbuster movies including Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi. As a producer, he has been associated with films like Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Apne Rang Hazaar, Anhonee

READ | Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chhaya on her anniversary with unseen wedding pics

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON)

 

READ | When Raveena Tandon lost films as co-star's girlfriend was 'insecure and didn't like her'
READ | Raveena Tandon, Kirron Kher pray for Lata Mangeshkar as singer's health deteriorates
READ | 'KGF: Chapter 2': Raveena Tandon poses with Prashanth Neel as she wraps up film's dubbing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Raveena Tandon, Ravi Tandon, Raveena Tandon father passes away
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND