Raveena Tandon Urges Fans To Support Local Weavers, Artisans On National Handloom Day

August 7 marks the National Handloom Day, and on this occasion, several leading ladies of Bollywood are posting beautiful pictures of themselves on social media to celebrate the beauty of Indian textiles. Raveen Tandon shared a stunning throwback picture of herself where she is seen donning a handloom ghaghra choli from Banaras, India. Along with the image, the Andaz Apna Apna actor also urged her fans to support local weavers and artisans of the country. Take a look at the picture below:

Raveena Tandon on National Handloom Day

The Mohra actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. She captioned the photo by stating, “Celebrating Handloom”. She further wrote that India has various amazing artisans and urged her fans to support the textile industry of India. Raveena also wrote that from clothing to furnishing and masks in this COVID situation to wall hangings, everyone should bring handmade things to support locals. Take a look:

In the picture, Raveena can be seen wearing a handwoven ghagra choli from Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai. The actor wore a Banarasi brocade Shushtari lehenga. She was styled by well-known stylist Surina Kakkar. Raveena completed her traditional attire by wearing heavy earrings from Tyaani Fine Jewellery.

As soon as she shared the picture, her fans started commenting on her post with heart, kiss and fire emoticons. One of her fans simply wrote "so cute" with heart emojis, while another shared many heart eye emojis. Take a look at the comments below:

About National Handloom Day

National Handloom Day highlights the contribution of handloom and textile industry to the socio-economic development of India. The Union government of India declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day in July 2015. The main objective of this day was to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom industry.

August 7 was chosen as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which started on the same day in 1905 in the Calcutta Townhall. The movement was held to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. The campaign had aimed at reviving domestic products and production processes. The first National Handloom Day was celebrated on August 7, 2015, by PM Narendra Modi at the Centenary Hall of Madras University in Chennai.

