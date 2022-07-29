Raveena Wasn't Keen To Do Tip Tip Barsa Paani; Thought Her Dad Won’t Like It: Director

Apart from her impeccable acting in several films, Raveena Tandon charmed her way into the audience's hearts with the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra. The song, which was widely appreciated for Raveena and Akshay Kumar's intense chemistry, had a share of sequences which initially made the former 'apprehensive' to do it.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mohra's production designer and co-screenplay writer Shabbir Boxwala revealed Raveena wasn't onboard the track as she thought her father won't like it. She finally agreed to do it after deliberations with director Rajiv Rai.

Shabbir revealed that Raveena was cast in the film following the original actor Divya Bharti’s untimely death. The KGF 2 star was chosen as the replacement as she knew the director. "Raveena had met Rajiv. She knew that it was a good project but she was apprehensive, as there was a peck in the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song. She said that her father won’t appreciate it," he mentioned.

Talking about how the filmmaker convinced the actor, Shabbir added, "Rajiv said, ‘Don’t show the film to your dad’! Finally, she agreed.” The film made her an instant star, thanks to the songs “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” and “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.”

Shabbir also discussed the amount of fame Raveena amassed following her stint in Mohra. "She became to be known as the ‘Mast Mast’ girl, just like Anil Kapoor got associated with ‘Jhakaas’ after Yudh or Sidharth Malhotra is now known as ‘Shershaah of Bollywood’!" he mentioned.

Originally crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, Tip Tip Barsa Paani recently got remade for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 2021 film Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon was recently seen in Yash's blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2, where she played the role of Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India. Also starring Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj among others, the Prashanth Neel directorial went on to become the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @D_RAAGZ)