Ravi Chopra's 'Baghban', 'Mazdoor', And Other Popular Hits; See List

Several popular actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, and Salman Khan have worked with director Ravi Chopra in movies. Both Amitabh and Salman starred in Ravi Chopra’s Baabul and Baghban. Ravi Chopra has directed some popular hits of the 80s and 90s which include Mazdoor, The Burning Train, and many more.

In the 2000s, he worked with Salman Khan in two films, which are Baghban and Baabul. These movies also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Check out the various films directed by Ravi Chopra.

Baghban

Baghban hit the theatres in 2003. the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Isha Deol, and Salman Khan. The plot revolves around Raj, a banker who does his best to raise his four sons in hopes that they will take care of him and his wife when he retires. However, things do not turn out the way he expected them to. Amitabh essays the character of Raj Malhotra.

The Burning Train

The Burning Train was released in 1980 and stars Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini and Dharmendra in lead roles. The story revolves around Vinod, a railway engineer, who launches the Super Express, a dream project that is India's fastest passenger train. However, it goes out of control on its maiden journey due to a bomb planted by a rival.

Kal Ki Awaz

Kal Ki Awaz stars Dharmendra, Raj Babbar, and Amrita Singh. The movie was released in 1992 and the plot revolves around a bank chairman's son, who is abducted and held for ransom. DSP Ali intervenes but cannot save the child. Later, his world is turned upside down when his daughter is kidnapped.

Mazdoor

Released in 1983, Mazdoor tells the story of Dinanath Saxena, who starts his own business after having a conflict with his employer. However, things take a turn when Ashok, the man who helped him with his business, marries his daughter. The movie stars Dilip Kumar as Dinannath and Raj Babbar as Ashok. Mazdoor also stars Rati Agnihotri, Nanda, and Suresh Oberoi.

Baabul

Baabul was released in 2006. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini, John Abraham, and Salman Khan. The plot revolves around Balraj Kapoor who loses his son and then tries to get his daughter-in-law to marry her childhood friend. He faces many obstacles due to her reluctance and his family's opposition. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Balraj Kapoor in the film.

