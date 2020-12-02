Ravi Kishan Clarifies UP Film City Project As Sena's Raut Calls CM Yogi's Plans A 'joke'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan clarified that there was no plan to 'shift the film industry' to Uttar Pradesh with its new Film City, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath makes an investment push during his visit to Mumbai. The actor-politician was responding to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement that it was a 'joke' if the CM thought of 'taking away' the film industry. Ravi Kishan stressed that the Film City project in UP will be beneficial to the people of UP as it would generate employment.

READ: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Rings Opening Bell At BSE; Holds Iconic Bull By Its Horns In Mumbai

Ravi Kishan on Sanjay Raut's statement on CM Yogi's Film City plans

Speaking exclusively with Republic Bharat, Ravi Kishan said, "Sanjay Raut ji, you are a very senior politician. I always hope that you will make mature points with deep thinking."

"As far as Yogi Maharaj is concerned, the whole nation respects him for his decision-making, honesty and for living up to his promises in the same manner as our Prime Minister does. This is the Bharatiya Janata Party, which does whatever they say," he added.

Ravi Kishan continued, "Work on 1000 acre of land has already started and you don't have to worry, we are not talking about shifting the whole Mumbai industry."

"We're talking about new means of employment, like PM stresses on Atmanirbhar Bharat. Uttar Pradesh is very big, there is a good population of people watching films. So there will be employment for them, for the kids, employment for Hindi speaking persons," he said.

"It is going to be a big studio, as Mumbai's Film City is 500 acres and the one being made here will be 1000 acres," he concluded.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying, "It is a joke if they are talking about taking away Mumbai's film city. It has a long history and our blood and sweat has contributed to it."

READ: Baba Ramdev Backs UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Renaming Hyderabad As Bhagyanagar; Argues Why

He also asked about the status of the Film City already established in Noida. "I only have one question for Yogiji, that if you want to make a big project, then go ahead. But please share in Mumbai what is the state of the Film City in Noida, how many shootings and film production is conducted there?"

Yogi Adityanath's Mumbai visit

Yogi Adityanath had landed in Mumbai on Tuesday for his visit where numerous events have been lined up. He rang the bell for the listing of bonds of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday. He is set to meet the top execs of companies like Tata, L&T and Hiranandani.

Later, he has also scheduled a meeting with stars of the film industry, with actors like Randeep Hooda, Jimmy Sheirgill, filmmakers like Rajkumar Santoshi, Subhash Ghai, Bhushan Kumar, among others, expected to attend. The meeting is likely to revolve around the Film City in UP that had been announced in September,. Yogi Adityanath had previously held a meeting with celebrities in Lucknow, seeking investments to the ‘biggest and most beautiful film city’ project in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

READ: Yogi Adityanath Makes Big Push For Bollywood Investment, Will Meet Celebs In Mumbai Visit

READ: 'World Recognition For Kashi Under PM's Leadership': UP CM Yogi On Dev Deepawali

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.