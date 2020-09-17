Ravi Kishan Speaks Against Use Of Drugs In Bollywood, Says 'The Movement Has Just Begun'

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan who spoke against the drug menace in parliament on Monday responded to Jaya Bachchan's Bollywood defense, and in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV said that he is not 'alone in this fight against drugs in the industry.'

"The movement has begun and the nation is standing in this fight against drugs. There are few dirty fishes of 'left wing' who are not standing up in this fight. I was only thinking about my generation. I don't know what will happen to me, I haven't asked for security yet, Mahadev is with me. I have 135 crore security with me," Kishan said. Jaya Bachchan indirectly called out Ravi Kishan's statements in the parliament saying, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame."

Kishan in response to this, said, "Few people in this industry want to make this hollow intentionally. The nexus needs to be broken. I am not alone in the fight, the nation has woken up."

'Drug addiction is on a rise': Ravi Kishan

On Monday, BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan raised the issue of 'drug addiction' in Bollywood and praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has launched a massive crackdown on a drug racket linked to the film industry.

"I want to bring an important issue to the notice of all the MPs. The problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise in our country and a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth. Our neighbouring countries are contributing as the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year via Punjab and Nepal," Ravi Kishan said.

"Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended and the NCB is doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment and bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries," the BJP MP stated.

Jaya Prada reacts to Jaya Bachchan's Parliament statement, backs Ravi Kishan

NCB's film industry drug nexus probe raised in Parliament; BJP's Ravi Kishan urges action

