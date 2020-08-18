Ravi Kishan Backs #CBIForSSR; Says 'country Will Not Calm Down Until The Truth Is Out'

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Tuesday spoke exclusive to Republic TV about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death and asserted, "The country will not calm down until the truth behind his death comes out." Ravi Kishan raised questions on the suicide narrative around Sushant and said he 'can't digest' that Sushant would have taken such a step at the peak of his career.

Ravi Kishan said, "We should focus on what the country is saying. When a father comes out and says, 'I want to know the truth behind my son's death' — then even the country should know the truth. Sushant was like my younger brother, he used to call me Sir. A person who was delivering hits, was earning crores, loved his body, fitness freak, asked for juice, water in the morning before death, played video game also... and then he will be like, 'Chalo, latak jaate hain' — Can't digest the suicide narrative."

"Well read, educated, and in the middle of the day, how did a 34-year-old boy at the peak of his career commit suicide — How is it possible? The case had died down after a week of his death... But it all came up when the father filed a complaint. There should be a CBI investigation because this will then keep repeating in the future. Truth should come out. CBI will rip open all the layers — murder, suicide, or abetment to suicide — things will come out eventually. The country will not calm down until the truth comes out," Ravi Kishan further told Republic TV.

SSR case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police, which termed the death as ‘suicide’, took over the investigation, and recorded 56 persons’ statements in the case. However, it was the Bihar Police that filed an FIR after Sushant’s father accused Rhea and others of abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy.

Rhea moved Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of the case to Mumbai from Bihar while a Bihar Police team arrived in Mumbai to investigate. However, they claimed Mumbai Police did not co-operate and recommended a CBI probe to the Centre, which was accepted.

The CBI then registered an FIR, while on the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case and has recorded the statements of Rhea and others on the money laundering allegations in the FIR. The SC, on its instructions, received the submissions of the various parties like Bihar government, Sushant’s family and Rhea a few days ago.

