Raza Murad Remembers Friend Rajiv Kapoor, Says 'he Was Lonely But Never Bitter'

Rajiv Kapoor's death came as a shock to the film fraternity as well as his fans all over the country. The veteran actor succumbed to a cardiac arrest at the age of 58 on February 9, 2021. A lot of Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their last respects to the actor and many took to social networking sites as well and shared their fond memories with the Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor. Read on to know what actor Raza Murad has to say about his late friend.

Raza Murad opens up about Rajiv Kapoor's death

Rajiv Kapoor's funeral was held yesterday and a lot of members from the film fraternity and the Kapoor family were present there. Actor Raza Murad was also present at Chembur for Rajiv Kapoor's last rites and spoke at length about his early days in the industry. Raza Murad spoke to the reporters standing outside Rajiv's residence and talked about his early days in the industry and how down to earth Kapoor's nature was.

Murad started by saying that Rajiv was always considerate about the workers and crew on the sets of his films and never raised his voice at anybody. He also added that Kapoor usually had his food with the workers and treated everybody with equal respect and whenever his elder brother, late actor Rishi Kapoor used to scold him, Rajiv would listen as an obedient younger brother and agree with him.

Raza Murad further talked about how fate never sided with Rajiv in his life, his films didn't work and when he turned to direction, a film titled Prem Granth also failed to succeed at the box office despite it being good. Murad went on to say that he had problems in his personal life too and there were worse actors who have succeeded in the industry and even though he was lonely, he was never bitter. You can see the video posted by Viral Bhayani here:

Rajiv Kapoor's filmography

The late actor made his debut with the 1983 film titled Ek Jaan Hain Hum, but the film that shot him to popularity was Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which released two years later, in 1985. He starred in the movie with actor Mandakini and it went on to become a blockbuster. He went on to act in films till the year 1990, after which he quit and took to direction and production. The movies he has acted in include Lover Boy, Zabardast, Aasmaan, and Hum To Chale Pardes.

Image Credits: Viral Bhayani and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Official Instagram Accounts

