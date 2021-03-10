Raza Murad Shares Picture With Johnny Lever, Calls Him 'golden-hearted Human Being'

Bollywood actor Raza Murad took to his official social media handle today on March 10 to share a picture with one of his co-actors. The Roti Kapda Aur Makaan actor shared a throwback picture with none other than Johnny Lever and wrote a heartwarming caption for him as well. Here is what Raza Murad had to say about the popular actor-comedian Johnny Lever.

Raza Murad's Instagram post

Ram Teri Ganga Maili star Raza Murad recently took to his social media handle and shared a picture with one of the most popular Indian comedians, Johnny Lever. Along with a throwback picture of the two actors, Raza captioned the post saying, "With Johnny Lever, apart from being a super comedian, he is a golden-hearted human being, who does a lot of charity work for the poor, downtrodden, and needy people. A very soft-spoken person with a clean noble soul." The picture featured Raza Murad and Johhny Lever smiling for the camera sitting next to each other.

Fan Reactions on Raza Murad's post

Both Johnny Lever and Raza Murad have a huge fan following and their picture received major love from their fans and followers. The post garnered close to 200 likes with comments praising both the legendary actors. While one follower commented saying, "Great human beingâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ™Œ", another one wrote, "you too have a noble heart".

Johnny Lever's movies

Johnny Lever is referred to as one of the first stand-up comedians in India and has had a number of appearances in comedy films over the past few decades. He has received thirteen Filmfare Awards nominations in Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role and has won the award twice, for his work in Deewana Mastana and Dulhe Raja. He began his career in 1984 and has acted in more than 300 Bollywood films.

Lever and his two children recently took the Don’t Touch Me Challenge, a dance reel challenge currently trending on Instagram. The video begins with Johnny Lever informing his children Jamie and Jesse about the ongoing pandemic situation with frustration. Soon after, the Don’t Touch Me track plays in the background and the sibling pair along with the comedian showcase their stunning moves, perfectly dancing in coordination. The video, posted by Johnny's daughter Jamie garnered around 330k likes on Instagram.

